Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella 2nd weekend

Ocean will not perform on Weekend 2 of Coachella 2023 because of a leg injury sustained during preparations for his headlining sets.

Frank Ocean is no longer in Sunday’s Coachella lineup. The singer-songwriter has bowed out of playing his second weekend following an uneven first performance last Sunday.

An Ocean representative issued an official statement to Variety about him leaving the festival. “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” the statement read.

It explained that Ocean’s ankle injury was a determining factor in the decision. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1,” it read, “Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

Frank Ocean attends The “2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” on Sept. 13, 2021, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Following Ocean’s closing performance last Sunday, it was reported that he sustained the injury. The statement detailed the severity of Ocean’s injury. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner’s performance was met with mixed reviews, as he began nearly an hour late, performed reworked versions of his songs, was too far back on the stage, and added an unannounced DJ set. After the injury, he reportedly scrapped staging that was to feature an ice rink and skaters hours before the performance.

Despite backlash, Ocean expressed his opinion of the performance and its preparation in remarks that concluded his rep’s statement. “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean.”

Punk-pop band Blink-182 is reportedly scheduled to play a set in Ocean’s slot on Sunday, the festival’s closing performance, according to Variety. Last week was Ocean’s first live performance in six years. He was named the headliner of Coachella 2020, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

