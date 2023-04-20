Halle Berry to star opposite Angelina Jolie in ‘Maude v Maude’

The upcoming film went to Warner Bros. after an "intense" bidding war, and is described as "a 'Bond vs. Bourne' type of global action thriller."

“Maude v Maude,” the next Halle Berry is on its way! This comes after Warner Bros. endured an intense bidding war, according to Deadline.

Berry and costar Angelina Jolie will also produce the upcoming Roseanne Liang film from Scott Mosier’s script. Mosier and Liang will also serve as executive producers.

Plot details are still unknown, but Deadline describes the film as “a ‘Bond vs. Bourne’ type of global action thriller.” This marks the first time the two Hollywood A-listers will work together, despite decades-long careers.

Halle Berry attends the “95th Annual Academy Awards” on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The news comes as Berry gears up for numerous releases, including Matthew Charman’s “The Mothership,” which stems from a 2021 Netflix deal. As theGrio previously reported, Berry signed a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service after her first film on the platform, “Bruised,” hit No. 1 in the U.S. The project pulled in impressive numbers for Netflix, earning “more than 47 million hours” of streaming in the first five days of its release.

“The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with,” Berry said of her deal at the time. “I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

