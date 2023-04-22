Alex DaBagh looks to innovate upcycling with AnyBag

AnyBag turns waste into into high fashion; WeSolar creates large utility scale solar farms for low-income families

The very first Earth Day in April 1970 was a way to bring to national attention the importance of protecting the environment. The goal still remains.

Today, we highlight business owners who are making a difference. Meteorologist Felicia Combs of The Weather Channel takes a look at what Alex DaBagh is doing with AnyBag.

Alex DaBagh: Here, you have CVS bags in here. You have a these are Shoprite bags.

Felicia Combs (voiceover): Alex DaBagh turns trash into high fashion with his any bag.

DaBagh: When I started this project, my father looked at me like I had two heads.

Kristal Hensley: Thank you so much.

Hensley (voiceover): I’m a fourth generation community organizer.

Combs: Kristal Hensley, meanwhile, is using solar to bring sustainable energy to underserved communities.

Hensley:The average savings is about 25% for low income families that equate to over $600 annually.

Combs: Both are business owners with sustainable products.

Hensley: WeSolar is a next generation development company, where we create large utility scale solar farms that allows access to low income families and to anyone who do not want to put roof panels on their homes. You can actually tap into a solar farm and get solar credits directly applied to your bill.

Erica Ruffin (WeSolar Customer):We signed up like right after my husband lost his job due to the pandemic. So every little bit counts so that 25% can go somewhere else where we’ve had to cut back in other ways.

DaBagh: You can see all the different types of plastic that are in here. Again, nothing goes to waste.

Combs: Since AnyBag started in 2020, more than half a million plastic bags didn’t end up in a landfill.

DaBagh: With each AnyBag, we use 95 single-use plastic bags or two pounds of plastic to make one bag. Each bag is individual to itself. Each bag is a different story. You know, it’s as authentic as you can get to New York City. We’re taking something that, you know, decomposes for 2000 years and putting it back out there where it’s reusable. And, you know, it’s it’s nice. It’s luxury. So it’s — it’s pretty cool.

