Oprah introduces ‘The Color Purple’ movie musical adaptation first look at CinemaCon

"'The Color Purple' in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that ever happened to me and continues to be," Winfrey told the audience at the convention on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Loading the player...

A version of “The Color Purple” for the next generation is just months away. The highly anticipated musical film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on the book of the same name is set to hit theaters this holiday season.

Oprah Winfrey herself took to CinemaCon to introduce a first glimpse at the project starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and others.

This latest adaptation of “The Color Purple” represents a full-circle moment for producer Winfrey, who notably starred in the Steven Spielberg film as Sofia, earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 1985. Reflecting on the experience at CinemaCon on Tuesday, she told the audience, “The Color Purple” in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that ever happened to me and continues to be,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Now we’re doing a brand new version that could only come because of the most perfect director,” she said, explaining that the film features, “magical realism, wholesome family goodness, and some of the best actors you’ve ever seen.”

Oprah Winfrey speaks about the upcoming musical film version of “The Color Purple” during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio CinemaCon presentation on April 25, 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Winfrey introduced still-unreleased footage from the film, which Entertainment Weekly noted has “plenty of sass, singing, beautiful costumes.”

Winfrey then introduced some of the film’s cast and creatives, including Fantasia (Celie), Danielle Brooks (Sofia), Taraji P. Henson (Shug Avery), and Blitz Bazawule (director).

Fantasia spoke about reprising the lead role of Celie, which she first played on Broadway during the show’s original run. “I was standing beside some amazing actors, who made me step my game up,” the “American Idol” alum said. “You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it. But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.”

As theGrio previously reported, the film boasts an impressive cast. It also stars Grammy-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. (Squeak), Halle Bailey (Young Nettie), Ciara (Adult Nettie) and Corey Hawkins (Harpo).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!