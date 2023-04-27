Top long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall stripped of title after positive cannabis test

In addition to losing her title, Davis-Woodhall received a one-month suspension, which she completed after beginning it on March 21.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, a top U.S. long jumper, tested positive for cannabis, losing her recent national indoor title.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Tuesday that Davis-Woodhall, 23, tested positive for THC, a substance present in cannabis, marijuana and hashish. According to CNN, her positive test was from a sample taken during competition at the 2023 USA Track & Field indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 17. That same day, she won the long jump — and the title — with a leap of 6.99 meters.

The positive test cost Davis-Woodhall the championship, plus disqualified her from all competition results received on or after Feb. 17, including any medals, points or prizes that were awarded.

Tara Davis-Woodhall poses with her medal after winning the women’s long jump during the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in February in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Davis-Woodhall lost the winning title after she tested positive for cannabis that day. (Photo: Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Hashish, marijuana and cannabis are all regarded as illegal substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Per WADA regulations, a THC finding can bring a reduced three-month punishment if the athlete proves the substance was used outside of competition and had no bearing on athletic performance. These considerations — together with the fact that Davis-Woodhall finished a substance abuse treatment program related to her cannabis use — lowered her suspension to one month.

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson suffered a similar fate in 2021 after winning the women’s 100-meter contest at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, securing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. Officials revoked her victory after she tested positive for marijuana.

Richardson was put on leave for one month. After her ban was over, USA Track and Field decided not to include her on the roster for the women’s 4×100-meter relay, keeping Richardson off the Olympic squad.

“WADA seeks input on each year’s updated version of the Prohibited List,” states USADA’s press release, CNN reported. “USADA has advocated and will continue to advocate to WADA, the rule maker, to treat marijuana in a fairer and more effective way to identify true in-competition use.”

