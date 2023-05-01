Libertarian commentator Lawrence Jones to take turn in Tucker Carlson seat

Jones — the youngest Black solo host of a TV news program — will host "Fox News Tonight" this week following Carlson's departure.

Loading the player...

Lawrence Jones will sit in the chair of Tucker Carlson at Fox News Channel now that Carlson is out at the network.

According to Deadline, the Libertarian will host “Fox News Tonight” this week at 8 p.m. ET.

“Fox News Tonight” has experienced a decline in viewership since Carlson’s departure. On Thursday, MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” dominated the 25-54 demographic, though “Fox News Tonight” won in overall viewers.

Lawrence Jones, shown in November at the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Florida, takes on host duties this week for “Fox News Tonight.” (Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“Fox News Tonight” beat “All In,” with 1.46 million viewers in the 8 p.m. slot. CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” attracted 527,000 viewers, and Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance” attracted 456,000. Since Carlson’s exit, Bolling’s ratings have increased, Deadline reported.

“All In with Chris Hayes” averaged 144,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic compared with 136,000 for “Fox News Tonight,” 108,000 for “Anderson Cooper 360” and 49,000 for Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling.”

Jones, 30 — the youngest Black solo host of a cable TV news program — hosts “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” on Saturdays from 10–11 p.m. ET. According to Fox, he is also an enterprise reporter for the weekday and weekend editions of “Fox & Friends.”

“Lawrence Jones Cross Country” focuses on newsmakers from the political and cultural spectrum and highlights the top issues affecting Americans.

Since joining Fox News Media in 2018, Jones has established a reputation for his distinctive storytelling and “man-on-the-street” segments he uses to examine those issues’ effects on local communities. Fox frequently airs the segments in primetime on Sean Hannity’s top-rated show of the same name.

In May 2021, Jones was promoted to enterprise reporter for the network and has since stepped in as a guest host on both the weekday and weekend versions of its morning show.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!