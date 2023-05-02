‘9-1-1’ canceled by Fox, moves to ABC

The popular procedural series will air its last episode on Fox this May, before moving to ABC in the fall.

“9-1-1” is switching networks this fall. The popular procedural drama from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear will move to ABC after airing on Fox for six seasons.

As theGrio previously reported, “9-1-1” became a hit series for Fox after debuting in 2018, earning high ratings throughout the six-year run. Starring Angela Bassett, the series follows the high-pressure experiences of first responders in Los Angeles. Despite being the highest-rated scripted series on the network, Fox’s decision not to renew “9-1-1” is final, with its last episode on the channel set to air May 15, per Deadline.

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of ‘9-1-1’ and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” the network said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

As Deadline points out, this is not the first popular Fox series that ABC has picked up. “American Idol” is enjoying a revived run on the Disney-owned channel after 15 years on Fox. President of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, thanked the cast and creative team in a statement, calling the series, “one of the most defining and original dramas on network television.”

As theGrio previously reported, Bassett has made history with her run on “9-1-1.” After a successful fourth season, the actress became the highest-earning actor of color on a network series when the show returned for its fifth season. Despite the main show’s jump to ABC, the spin-off series “9-1-1: Lone Star” will remain on Fox for a fifth season this fall.

