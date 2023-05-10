Bevy Smith shares what she brings to the table at the 2023 ‘A Seat at the Table’ gala

TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford and television personality Bevy Smith spoke briefly before the 2023 “A Seat at The Table” gala, where CBS Reporter Gayle King was honored with the Journalist Icon Award.

The gala followed the White House Correspondents’ dinner last month and was held at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Alford [00:00:08] How are you?

Smith [00:00:08] Resplendent in your fuchsia!

Alford [00:00:10] Well, you are looking dazzling in this blue. So first.

Smith [00:00:13] I want to give a tribal moment because you know it’s Black, it’s beautiful, darling. It’s real, darling.

Alford [00:00:17] Oh, and it’s eternal, right? Our excellence. So talk to me about what inspired the look as well as your excitement about tonight.

Natasha S. Alford (left) & Bevy Smith share the red carpet at “A Seat at The Table” (credit: theGrio)

Smith [00:00:24] Well, I’m really excited to be here. You know, tonight is nerd prom, but this is really the main event to me. This is Black excellence personified. We’re here to celebrate Gayle King, who is one of our premier journalists. And, you know, it’s just going to be so great to see Diana Ross, the boss. I mean, there’s so much excitement in the air and to be at this legendary, what I call the “Blacksonian”, and it makes it even more special.

Alford [00:00:47] Yes, we talk about “A Seat At the Table”, what it means to own our own enterprises, to do our own things. You have your own book, all of that. What does it mean to you to have a seat at the table? Why, as Black media people, do we need that?

Smith [00:01:00] Well, we certainly need Black media. That’s the reason why I really appreciate what Byron Allen is doing, because, you know, I worked at Vibe Magazine for many years and, you know, when I was coming up, there was Ebony. There was Jet– there was all these vital magazines and newspapers that were for us, by us. And so that’s been eroded over the years, over the decades. So this is very important for us to have not a seat at the table, baby. We have the whole mansion.

Alford [00:01:24] That’s right!

Natasha S. Alford (left) & Bevy Smith share what they bring to the table (credit: theGrio)

Smith [00:01:25] This is the Blacksonian where we’re at and Byron Allen and closed it down just so we could party and celebrate and cavort amongst ourselves. So this is really special.

Alford [00:01:33] It’s beautiful. For a young woman who’s looking up, wants to break into the industry but is struggling. What would you say to her to encourage her? Because you’ve seen it all. You’ve done it all.

Smith [00:01:43] Well, I always tell people to do the work, you know, and also try to do the work with intention, find a good mentor and always, always, always lead with integrity and be a person of your word.

Alford [00:01:56] That will take you very far. Before we let you go party, we’re asking everybody, what do you bring to the table? So you just got, you know, big yourself up tonight, Bevy. What are you bringing to the table?

Smith [00:02:06] I bring savoir faire, I bring the flair, I bring the juice, I bring the energy, I bring Harlem everywhere I go. You know, this is what I bring.

Alford [00:02:15] And it has been raw. Harlem right here. Bevy Smith, thank you so much for joining us. Have a great time.

