Bellevue Hospital says it is investigating after employee goes viral for attempting to take Black man’s Citi Bike

In the now-viral video, a white woman wearing navy blue medical scrubs bearing the branding "NYC Health + Hospitals" appears to be attempting to steal the bike from a Black man.

Loading the player...

A New York City hospital is reviewing an incident involving an apparent employee seen on video attempting to take a man’s Citi Bike.

Bellevue Hospital, reportedly the oldest public hospital in America, issued a statement via Twitter apologizing for the incident, which occurred off-campus over the weekend.

“NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion,” hospital officials tweeted.

Citi Bikes are lined up at a rental station in New York City. Bellevue Hospital is reviewing an incident involving an apparent employee seen on video attempting to take a man’s Citi Bike. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

In the now-viral video, a white woman wearing navy blue medical scrubs bearing the branding “NYC Health + Hospitals” appears to be attempting to steal the bike from a Black man.

While the video clearly shows he is not harming her, she starts to scream for help and accuses him of attacking her as he tells her several times he’s rented the bike under his name.

A man who seems to be the woman’s coworker advises the Black man to give the woman the bike. He declines, saying once more that since he’s registered it to his account, it is his for the time being.

The woman agrees to her coworker’s suggestion that she get another bike.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump condemned the woman’s behavior as “unacceptable.”

“A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC,” Crump said on Twitter. “She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past!”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!