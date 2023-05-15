Detroit nurse found dead after being abducted

Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a Detroit nurse from the parking lot of her job and killing her.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was taken Saturday morning while leaving her job at the Detroit Medical Center in midtown. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jamere Miller, 36, was taken into custody on Monday following the kidnapping at gunpoint in the DMC parking lot, where he forced Wilson into a Black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus before driving off.

“It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson,” DMC shared in a statement, according to the Free Press. “Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC.”

The hospital also offered condolences to Wilson’s mother, calling her daughter “another dedicated” staff member.

Rosalind Livingston, Wilson’s mother, said her daughter dated her alleged abductor for a while, but she realized he was toxic and was attempting to escape him, according to WDIV ClickOnDetroit.

The grieving mother expressed disappointment that her grandson could not be with his mother for Mother’s Day. “That bothers me,” she added.

In 2021, a video of someone thought to be Miller attempting to break into Wilson’s house went viral on TikTok after someone pushed it to residents via the Ring app.

“I still feel like I’m watching TV,” said Wilson’s grandmother Pamela Golden, Fox 2 Detroit reported. “I don’t feel like this is real.”

Added Golden, “I’m very angry. She’s a good girl; she doesn’t do anything.”

