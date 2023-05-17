Serena Williams documentary series coming to ESPN

"In the Arena: Serena Williams" will explore the journey of the tennis legend as she became superstar athlete, cultural icon, and how she balanced tennis with motherhood.

A Serena Williams docuseries is on the way. ESPN will release “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” chronicling the life and career of the tennis legend.

ESPN announced news of the docuseries on Tuesday at the Walt Disney Company upfront presentation, according to Variety. “In the Arena: Serena Williams” will cover Williams’ pathway to becoming one of the most successful tennis players in sports history.

Williams’ career stats are unparalleled. She won 23 Grand Slam titles. She twice won all four Grand Slam tournaments – The French Open, Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, and the Australian Open – consecutively (2002-2003; 2014-2015); Williams also has four Olympic gold medals.

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Julia Goerges of Germany in the evening light on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the Women’s Singles Competition at the 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament June 2, 2018, at Roland Garros on in Paris. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Aside from her accolades on the court, the docuseries will focus on her cultural impact in America during her years of dominance. In addition, it will explore the obstacles she faced later in her career as she balanced life as a tennis player, and a wife and mother.

As the description reads, “Serena fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family.” Williams was pregnant when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open. Following the birth of her daughter, Williams reached four Grand Slam finals between 2018 and 2019.

Last August, Williams announced her retirement from tennis in a self-written article in Vogue Magazine. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me.”

ESPN uses “In the Arena: Serena Williams” as an “expansion” of an ongoing “franchise” of multi-part docuseries, starting with “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” which won an Emmy Award.



