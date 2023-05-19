Charlamagne Tha God’s ‘Hell of a Week’ canceled at Comedy Central

The weekly late night talk show featured Charlamagne Tha God commenting on hot-button social and political events of the week, and featured guests like Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” is no more.

The Paramount Global Network has canceled the Comedy Central late-night talk show. “Hell of a Week” first premiered as “Tha God’s Honest Truth” in September 2021, before getting a title change for its second season, according to Deadline.

“We will not be resuming production on another season of Hell of A Week,” said a Comedy Central spokesperson. “We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

Charlamagne Tha God on stage during the “9th Annual HOPE Global Forums” on Dec. 13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.)

The show featured the infamous radio personality giving his personal, irreverent takes on social, political, and cultural topics and events from the previous week. It also featured debates and appearances with thought leaders, comedians, and outspoken celebrities.

“Hell of a Week” received a Writers Guild of America Award. One of the show’s most memorable moments came with Charlamagne’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. MTV Entertainment Studios produced the late-night show, which followed “The Daily Show” during its second season.

Charlamagne Tha God has dabbled with talk shows before. The notorious co-host of the radio morning show, “The Breakfast Club,” also hosted “Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne” for MTV2. The show, featuring Charlamagne overseeing panel discussions on politics and media, aired for 49 episodes from 2015 to 2017.

“Hell of a Life” was not the only Comedy Central casualty. Paramount Global Network also axed the animated late-night series’ Tooning Out the News.” Stephen Colbert executive produced “Hell of a Life” and “Tooning Out the News.”

