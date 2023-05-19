Lizzo honored for social justice work with Elevate Prize Catalyst Award

The global superstar received the award in Miami during The Elevate Prize Foundation’s inaugural Make Good Famous Summit.

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo accepted the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award on May 18 in recognition of her commitment to social justice, according to a news release.

The Elevate Prize recognizes rising activists and social entrepreneurs and gives them resources to raise the visibility of their work, per the news release. Lizzo received her award in Miami during The Elevate Prize Foundation’s inaugural Make Good Famous Summit . The two-day event saw inspiring media, philanthropy and social impact leaders come together to encourage and foster thoughtful dialogue about new ways the culture can spark change.

Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lizzo was honored for using her platform to promote gender positivity and usinger her “influence to inspire social action” aligning with this year’s summit theme: Reimagining Culture to Power Change.

Most recently, the singer invited a group of drag queens, including some from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” onstage during her concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, last month. The move was in response to state legislation designed to restrict public drag performances.

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” Lizzo told the crowd, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to USA Today, during her performance at Thompson-Boling Arena, Lizzo brought out drag divas Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara, and Vanessa Vanjie. She later posted a video on Instagram from the show.

Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of The Elevate Prize Foundation, said in a statement that Lizzo “selflessly lends her voice and platform so others around the world can be heard and empowers her fanbase to take action.”

As a recipient of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, Lizzo will receive “$250,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as valuable development resources and partnership opportunities.”

“When I decided to dedicate myself to positive music, I always wanted to have the resources to be able to bring actual positive change to the world,” said Lizzo.

Malala Yousafzai previously received The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for her efforts with Malala Fund. Other recipients include, Amal and George Clooney for their work with The Clooney Foundation for Justice and Trevor Noah for his impact through The Trevor Noah Foundation, per the news release.

“I am pledging the entirety of this prize to my 4th annual Juneteenth giveback, which will be helping grassroot Black organizations who are giving back to their communities and their neighborhoods,” Lizzo shared.

