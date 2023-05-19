‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Black immigration and affirmative action

Catch an all-new episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

On the latest episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” host and theGrio’s White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief, April Ryan, breaks down the latest Black migrant issue in the United States with Haitian migrant activist Nana Gyamfi.

The Trump COVID-19 era emergency immigration designation, Title 42, was lifted for those trying to cross the southern border. Gyamfi, executive director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration, focuses on the Black migrant often forgotten in the immigration conversation.

Gyamfi runs the largest Black-led social justice organization representing the nearly 10 million Black immigrants, refugees, and families living in the U.S. She described the U.S. government’s current immigration enforcement policies, which require migrants to apply for asylum in their native country or the countries they travel through, as hypocrisy.

The process, she stressed, is already hard for Black migrants in many countries already dealing with strife and atrocities. “These countries don’t want their own Black people. Now you think they are going to now accept Black people?” Gyamfi quipped.

“The Hill” also discussed the anticipated decision from the U.S. Supreme Court and the consequences of a potential rollback of affirmative action in college admissions amid a pending decision in the next several weeks.

A decision striking down existing affirmative action laws would have a far-reaching and potentially devastating impact on Black and brown students as it relates to education and scholarships.

The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington after the court decided to preserve women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TheGrio chatted with Y-vonne Hutchinson, founder and CEO at Ready Set, which specializes in helping companies create policies to improve diversity. She believes the affirmative action case is ”part of a rollback on our civil rights and access to opportunity.”

Bakari Sellers, CNN commentator and former member of the South Carolina State House, told theGrio, “People need to wake up and pay attention to what the conservative court is doing.”

“The Hill” also focused on hate in the U.S. after a white supremacist group marched in D.C last weekend, as well as President Biden’s commencement address at Howard University

