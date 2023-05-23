It’s more than just a shade: the truth behind people of color and complexion makeup

Lancôme may have discontinued its darkest shade, but these brands have got the melanated complexions covered.

Shopping for makeup as a person of color, especially with a darker skin tone, is a unique experience.

Finding the perfect foundation shade can be a struggle for darker complexions (Getty Images)

Whether you’re roaming the drug store cosmetics aisle or the endless aisles of major makeup retailers like Sephora or Ulta Beauty, finding the perfect foundation can take years of trial and error. So, when we do find a makeup routine, it becomes our holy grail.

This weekend, influencer Sarah Lugor’s makeup routine was derailed when she learned that her perfect foundation shade was being discontinued. In a video posted to TikTok, the content creator shared some well-warranted frustrations about the situation.

“I’ve been wearing the same foundation since I was 14 years old […] the Lancôme Teint Idole in 560 suede C,” Lugor shared. “That was when Lupita Nyong’o was their brand ambassador, and I cried because I was like, ‘B****, I can finally wear makeup because they make my shade.”

Lugor went on to explain how before the Lancôme shade was released, MAC Cosmetics discontinued her shade match, making it hard for her to wear makeup. Unfortunately, she’s back to square one as Lancôme has discontinued the 560 Suede C foundation shade.

Lugor realized that she would have to search for her perfect shade in a market that does not always cater to women with darker complexions. The experience reminded Lugor of when she was young and “was the only person [who] couldn’t find anything that was [her] shade.”

Influencer Tiara Willis empathized with Lugor when she tweeted, “Inclusivity in makeup matters SO much more than people think. You wanna play in makeup like everyone else, but the deepest shade is sand beige.”

Another user shared: “It’s also not as simple as finding a different brand. I’ve been using the same brand for years cause it’s the only one that works with my oily skin. I’d be upset too if they suddenly discontinued my shade.”

Ultimately, when looking for the right foundation, there are a lot of factors at hand other than finding the right shade. Finding a formula that complements your skin needs (oily, dry, sensitive, etc.) is a different beast. So if the Lancôme Teint Idole in the shade 560 Suede C was your perfect match, here’s a list of brands that may have your perfect replacement.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

