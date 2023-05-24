Mielle Organics names LSU’s Angel Reese its newest ambassador

NCAA Champion Angel Reese is riding the college-athlete-turned-beauty-influencer wave.

Angel Reese, the breakout star forward who led the LSU’s Lady Tigers to their first-ever women’s NCAA basketball championship in April, has just struck her first major beauty deal.

According to a press release sent to theGrio, Reese, known for her talent on the court and glam off of it, has been named as Mielle Organics’ newest ambassador. The partnership will include Reese’s involvement in marketing, social media, and events. Reese will also hand-select a limited-edition product bundle that Women’s Wear Daily has reported that it will be available later this summer.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 54-42 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 26, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“The Bayou Barbie,” who has over 4 million followers across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, and is part of a wave of college-athletes-turned-beauty-influencers, expressed interest in working with Mielle Organics in interviews, the brand’s founder Monique Rodriguez said in the release. Reese’s enthusiasm for the brand prompted Rodriquez to reach out to her.

Reese gushed about nabbing the deal, noting that after she “put it out there,” and was excited to be working with Mielle Organics.

“I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand so this is the perfect partnership,” she said. “I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle. The last several months have been a whirlwind. I feel really blessed.”

Rodriguez told Women’s Wear Daily that her brand selected Reese as a brand ambassador because of their goal “to bridge the gap between sports and the beauty space.

(Left to right) Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriquez was prompted to make Angel Reese a brand ambassador after the college basketball phenom expressed interest in the brand in interviews. (Photo credit: Mielle Organics)

“The confidence, boldness, and resilience she embodies on and off the court are some of the qualities we look for when we choose brand ambassadors — she’s inspirational,” Rodriguez said.

As theGrio previously reported, Reese has had an impressive career in college basketball thus far. After leading her team to victory during the NCAA championship, she was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four tournament and was a 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star. Reese has also garnered 17 additional name, image, and likeness deals with brands like Bose, Outback Steakhouse, and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Her total NIL worth, per Sports Illustrated, is estimated at $1.4 million.

As Reese puts it in the release, “Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors.”

