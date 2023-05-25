Ally Love takes next step in her career, becomes contributor for ‘Today’ show

She intends to serve up “real answers” for “people with real problems," Love said.

Peloton instructor Ally Love has joined the “Today” show as a new contributor, People reports.

Love, 36, will host a self-care and meditation series titled “Love Your Mornings.” Additionally, she will appear in the third hour of “Today” and “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

“Not everyone is a contributor, not everyone is a part of the family, and so it is a reflection of all the hard work that I’ve put in,” Love shared with People. “I’m proud of myself for this.”

Love has long aspired to be a contributor on the “Today” show, calling it “an honor” to add to the “imprint the show has on the community.”

Ally Love attends the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and hosted by Rachael Ray during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Oct. 12, 2022, at Pier 86 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

“It’s still surreal,” Love said of her new gig, People reports. She described her “feel-good segments” as “broccoli wrapped in cotton candy.”

Love intends to serve up “real answers” for “people with real problems.”

“I’m a feel-good instructor at Peloton, I’m a feel-good person. It’s all wrapped in positivity,” she explained.

The “Today” show announced Love as the newest member of the team in an Instagram post earlier this week. A photo of the media personality is captioned, “The popular @peloton instructor will share her top health, fitness, mindfulness, and motivation tips to help you “Love Your Mornings!”

As People reports, Love decided to join the “Today” show after falling “in love” with the positive and supportive workplace culture.

“I’d met a lot of the folks that work there that are part of the TODAY family, and I just fell in love with the culture, with the atmosphere,” Love said.

Love did not initially tell her family that she landed the hosting job. They learned about the exciting news in real-time when it was announced on the “Today” show, according to People.

“My dad is also geeking out a little bit. He tries to keep it cool, but he’s totally geeking out,” she shared.

Love’s “Today” show role is the latest in her growing list of titles that also includes Brooklyn Nets host, founder and CEO of Love Squad and host of the dance competition series, “Dance 100,” on Netflix, according to People.

“While I have many titles and they’re active, things happen in seasons, and I do prioritize self-care, and making sure that I’m not overloaded,” Love said.

