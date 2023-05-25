Beyoncé, Oprah, Dionne Warwick among celebs paying tribute to late Tina Turner

Turner died on Wednesday at age 83 after suffering a long illness.

The death of music legend Tina Turner yesterday has inspired a massive outpouring of tributes and expressions of mourning from many. Among them are other big-name stars of multiple generations, including Beyoncé, Dionne Warwick, and Oprah Winfrey.

Beyoncé paid homage to Turner, who died at age 83 after a long illness, on the front page of her website. She put a photo of her and Turner holding hands during their performance together at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Below the image is a statement from the all-time leading Grammy Award winner.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé posted. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you paved the way. You are strong and resilient. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

(Left to right) Singers Beyoncé Knowles and Tina Turner perform onstage during the “50th annual Grammy Awards” on Feb. 10, 2008, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Warwick took to her Twitter page to pay tribute to Turner. “Another longtime friend has made her transition,” Warwick wrote. “Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner, but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace, my friend!”

Winfrey expressed her gratitude to Turner with two Instagram posts, including numerous photos of them over the years and a video reel from Turner’s “Wildest Dreams Tour” from the 1990s. Winfrey wrote in the caption of the former about how she went from being a fan of Turner’s as a kid to being a “real friend” after she appeared on several of Winfrey’s TV shows.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” Winfrey wrote. “She was a role model for me and the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Singer Lizzo was on her tour when news of Turner’s death dropped. The hitmaking singer-flutist posted a video clip to Twitter of her tribute to the departed icon during her Wednesday night concert. Before performing a “Proud Mary” version, Lizzo cried out to her fans, “There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

