How to keep your soft life sun-safe this summer

Get sun-smart without giving up the glamour with these simple beauty and fashion alternatives.

As summer approaches, you may be on the lookout for the perfect sunscreen, even though you should be wearing it year-round. If you’re searching for products that not only enhance your beauty but also protect your skin from the harmful effects of the blazing summer sun’s rays, consider shopping for makeup products with SPF (sun protection factor).

Summertime can be a fun time but the skin should be protected from the sun’s blazing rays. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a melanated makeup wearer, these products are game changers when searching for SPFs that don’t leave a white cast on your skin. From tinted moisturizers to foundations, these products provide the necessary protection while caring for the skin, leaving users with a flawless complexion.

Here are some complexion products with SPF that will meet your needs and keep your skin looking beautiful and protected all day long:

Another way you can still bask in both the sun and your soft life this summer is through fashion. While we know and appreciate the traditional summer fashion, shorts, tank tops, T-shirts, sundresses and swimwear can lead to excessive sun exposure. So if you don’t want to constantly feel like you need to reapply sunscreen, consider rocking kaftans, coverups and hats this summer.

Here are some Black-owned brands that will have you looking and feeling good under the sun:

A + Z Collective A+Z Collection is a resort wear boutique dedicated to providing comfortable, affordable vacation wear styles that prioritize luxury and versatility. Whether you're lounging on international sand or at your local beach, these pieces are designed for "a life full of fun + sun." Click here for more! Shop Caribbean Cowgirl While most of us plan on wearing bedazzled cowboy hats to the Renaissance Tour this summer, consider adding stylish hats from Shop Caribbean Cowgirl into your daily wardrobe. Click here for more! Fe Noel Inspired by her Grenadian heritage, Felisha Noel's "Fe Noel" brand is the perfect blend of culture, glamour, sensuality, and sensibility. From the brand's light fabrics and designs to its bold colors and patterns, Fe Noel is a go-to for luxury fun in the sun. Fe Noel recently collaborated with Target. While that partnership is sold out online, you may be lucky to find some gems at your local target. Click here for more! Akia Nicole Akia Nicole is a collection of effortless kaftans and relaxed pieces, a brand for the "fashion-forward traveler." Designed with feel-good fabrics, bold prints, and vibrant colors, these pieces are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Click here for more! Kai Collective Founded by fashion and travel blogger Fisayo Longe, Kai Collective is a London-based fashion brand creating attainable luxury. Crafting clothing designed for "multidimensional women," Kai Collective sells colorful kaftans, swim-bodysuits, and coverups. Click here for more! Andrea Iyamah Founded in 2011, Andrea Dumebi Iyamah's self-titled brand draws inspiration from her African heritage and the captivating aspects of nature. With a vision to ignite the spirit of exploration in all, her collections feature vibrant hues, retro yet timeless shapes, and airy fabrics that are perfect for the summer season. Click here for more! Lemlem Handwoven in Ethiopia, Lemlem is an artisan-driven brand designing women's resort wear. Using light, airy fabric, the brand creates easy-to-wear casual pieces inspired by traditional patterns and vibrant color combinations seen in traditional African attire. Click here for more!

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

