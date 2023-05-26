How to keep your soft life sun-safe this summer

As summer approaches, you may be on the lookout for the perfect sunscreen, even though you should be wearing it year-round. If you’re searching for products that not only enhance your beauty but also protect your skin from the harmful effects of the blazing summer sun’s rays, consider shopping for makeup products with SPF (sun protection factor).
If you’re a melanated makeup wearer, these products are game changers when searching for SPFs that don’t leave a white cast on your skin. From tinted moisturizers to foundations, these products provide the necessary protection while caring for the skin, leaving users with a flawless complexion.
Here are some complexion products with SPF that will meet your needs and keep your skin looking beautiful and protected all day long:
BLK/OPL – TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15
BLK/OPL is a Black female-owned beauty brand that believes “beauty is smart, unique, fun, easy and real.” The brand’s No. 1 bestseller, the foundation stick, offers a long-lasting, full-coverage formula infused with vitamins C, E, and SPF 15. Whether it’s used to mask blemishes, scars, under-eye circles, or contour, the BLK/OPL foundation stick leaves a flawless velvety finish on the skin.
Tower 28 Beauty – SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 Beauty’s tinted sunscreen foundation is the ultimate two-for-one special for your beauty routine. Providing a natural finish, this light-medium coverage tinted sunscreen covers any imperfections while catering to your skin’s needs.
The Lip Bar – Just A Tint 3-In-1 Tinted Skin Moisturizer
“Protect, hydrate, and perfect in one simple step.” The Lip Bar’s Just A Tint tinted moisturizer is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose water, and more. This product nourishes the skin while providing a radiant glow with buildable coverage — not to mention the SPF 11 protection.
“Think no-makeup makeup in a bottle.” This light to medium coverage tinted moisturizer can be applied with your fingers and blur the skin’s imperfections, leaving a glowy natural finish. Packed with SPF 20 and Vitamin E, it hydrates and protects the skin from the sun without the traditional sunscreen feeling.
BLK/OPL – TRUE COLOR Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15
BLK/OPL is a Black female-owned beauty brand that believes “beauty is smart, unique, fun, easy and real.” The brand’s No. 1 bestseller, the foundation stick, offers a long-lasting, full-coverage formula infused with vitamins C, E, and SPF 15. Whether it’s used to mask blemishes, scars, under-eye circles, or contour, the BLK/OPL foundation stick leaves a flawless velvety finish on the skin.
Another way you can still bask in both the sun and your soft life this summer is through fashion. While we know and appreciate the traditional summer fashion, shorts, tank tops, T-shirts, sundresses and swimwear can lead to excessive sun exposure. So if you don’t want to constantly feel like you need to reapply sunscreen, consider rocking kaftans, coverups and hats this summer.
Here are some Black-owned brands that will have you looking and feeling good under the sun:
A + Z Collective
A+Z Collection is a resort wear boutique dedicated to providing comfortable, affordable vacation wear styles that prioritize luxury and versatility. Whether you’re lounging on international sand or at your local beach, these pieces are designed for “a life full of fun + sun.”
Inspired by her Grenadian heritage, Felisha Noel’s “Fe Noel” brand is the perfect blend of culture, glamour, sensuality, and sensibility. From the brand’s light fabrics and designs to its bold colors and patterns, Fe Noel is a go-to for luxury fun in the sun.
Fe Noel recently collaborated with Target. While that partnership is sold out online, you may be lucky to find some gems at your local target.
Akia Nicole is a collection of effortless kaftans and relaxed pieces, a brand for the “fashion-forward traveler.” Designed with feel-good fabrics, bold prints, and vibrant colors, these pieces are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
Founded by fashion and travel blogger Fisayo Longe, Kai Collective is a London-based fashion brand creating attainable luxury. Crafting clothing designed for “multidimensional women,” Kai Collective sells colorful kaftans, swim-bodysuits, and coverups.
Founded in 2011, Andrea Dumebi Iyamah’s self-titled brand draws inspiration from her African heritage and the captivating aspects of nature. With a vision to ignite the spirit of exploration in all, her collections feature vibrant hues, retro yet timeless shapes, and airy fabrics that are perfect for the summer season.
Handwoven in Ethiopia, Lemlem is an artisan-driven brand designing women’s resort wear. Using light, airy fabric, the brand creates easy-to-wear casual pieces inspired by traditional patterns and vibrant color combinations seen in traditional African attire.
A+Z Collection is a resort wear boutique dedicated to providing comfortable, affordable vacation wear styles that prioritize luxury and versatility. Whether you’re lounging on international sand or at your local beach, these pieces are designed for “a life full of fun + sun.”
Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.