theGrio’s Style Guide: Black stars shine in Cannes, Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut, and Halle Bailey’s Glamour

This week in style, Target responds to Pride Month backlash, Black gala glam, Janelle Monae’s newfound liberation, and more.

Loading the player...

Once again, the Cannes Film Festival has unfolded its grandeur on the French Riviera.

This year, Black stars ignited the overseas scene with their glamour on the festival’s sixty-foot-long red carpet. Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell, Coco Jones, and Lori Harvey were among those who showed up and showed out for the festival’s kick-off. See them all in our festival gallery, below.

Viola Davis attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Viola Davis- The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Lori Harvey – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Winnie Harlow – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Naomi Campbell – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Naomi Campbell – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Naomi Campbell – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Coco Jones – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Coco Jones – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Jasmine Tookes – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Jasmine Tookes – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Didi Stone – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Alton Mason – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Yseult Onguenet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) Aja Naomi King – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Chika Ike – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Cindy Bruna – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Lucien Laviscount – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Didi Stone – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Didi Stone – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic) Laura Harrier – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Ophély Mézino – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari) Shaunette Renée Wilson – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) Kat Graham – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Naomi Ackie – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Travis Scott – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Viola Davis- The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Target’s CEO reaffirms the brand’s commitment to inclusivity amid Pride backlash

Target faces backlash for Pride Month collection (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With only a handful of days remaining until the start of Pride Month, Target recently faced backlash for its annual collection celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This week, the retail conglomerate began rolling out its Pride Month collection featuring inclusive swimwear promoted as “tuck-friendly.” However, the rollout took a turn after critics from social media started confronting Target employees in-store and damaging the collection’s displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement on Tuesday. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

In light of the recent events, Target’s CEO, Brian Cornell, reaffirmed the company’s intention behind the brand’s campaign on a recent episode of Fortune’s “Leadership Next” podcast.

“When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important,” Cornell said, per WWD. “The things we’ve done from a DE&I [diversity, equity, and inclusion] standpoint, it’s adding value. It’s helping us drive sales, it’s building greater engagement with both our teams and our guests, and those are just the right things for our business today.”

Like many other retailers, Target has offered collections and products to celebrate Pride Month for years. Although the brand has faced unprecedented backlash this year, it said in a press release it will be “ moving forward with [its] continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut is set to kick off Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Orsay Museum on March 06, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

It looks like Pharrell will make his public debut as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear sooner than expected. According to WWD, a provisional calendar released by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Louis Vuitton will show the artist’s first collection on the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 20, two days ahead of the brand’s usual spot during the annual fashion event.

The 2024 Spring/Summer menswear showcase will take place from June 20 through the 25th and will consist of 42 shows, compared to the 39 scheduled last year. Between the increase in shows, Pharrell’s debut, and Louis Vuitton’s new time slot, the fashion world is anticipating springtime in Paris.

Sloane Stephens x Kitty and Vibe

Sloane Stephens partners with Kitty and Vibe (Photo credit: Nicole LeBris)

Professional tennis player, Grand Slam Champion, and Olympian Sloane Stephens has teamed up with swimwear brand Kitty and Vibe to launch a new collection that blends sport with style. The Sloane Stephens x Kitty and Vibe collection features vibrant floral prints, wavy designs, and bold solids across an array of two-pieces, one-pieces, and cover-ups.

According to a release to theGrio, Stephens said she struggled to find swimwear that flattered her athletic build until she stumbled upon Kitty and Vibe’s unique sizing metric.

“As a female athlete, I’ve struggled to find cute swimsuits that flatter and fit my muscular build,” Stephen said. “When I heard about Kitty and Vibe’s transformative bikini bottom sizing metric, a huge differentiator in the swimwear industry, I became a true fan of the brand and was so excited to finally find a swimsuit that perfectly fit my booty. Kitty and Vibe celebrates all body types and I can’t wait to share my personalized designs with the world!”

Sloane Stephens x Kitty and Vibe is available now and ranges from $42-$110.

Ruth E. Carter deconstructs her career as a costume designer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter appeared on “Good Morning America” recently to discuss her new book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter,” and shed light on what it means to be a designer.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s not just fashion,” Carter told ABC’s Steve Osunsami. “It’s not just coming up with a garment, a costume and putting it on something. You have an experience with people. You have an experience with the directors and the actors, and those are the stories I like to tell in this book.”

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter,” out now, chronicles Carter’s now-legendary career as a Hollywood costume designer. Within its pages, through photos, notes, stories, and never-before-seen sketches, Carter takes readers behind the scenes of some of Black Hollywood’s most iconic films, including “Do the Right Thing,” “Malcolm X,” “Black Panther,” and more.

A look at the star-studded Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City

On May 23, major players in the New York City art scene came out to help celebrate this year’s Gordon Parks Foundation honorees, activist Angela Y. Davis, artist Amy Sherald, businessman Raymond McGuire, and more during the foundation’s annual awards dinner and auction.

According to a release to theGrio, the evening also celebrated the foundation’s 2023 Gordon Parks Foundation fellows. Kaseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz), a co-chair for the gala, and Peter Kunhardt, Jr., executive director of the Gordon Parks Foundation, hosted the evening. The night, which raised close to $2 million for the foundation, featured a performance by Anthony Morgan’s Inspirational Choir of Harlem that received a standing ovation and a lively set by DJ D-Nice. Spike Lee, Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan, Walter Mosely, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Joey Bada$$, Nikole Hannah-Jones (who presented Davis with her award), and more were in attendance. Take a look at the evening in the gallery below.

Dapper Dan Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Nicole Hannah Jones Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Satchel Lee and Spike Lee Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Joey Bada$$ Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Aurora James Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Nasir Dean, Swizz Beatz Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Kondwani Fidel, Devin Allen, D Watkins Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Bisa Butler, John Butler Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation April Walker Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Bevy Smith Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Renee Cox Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Hannah Traore Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Candice Hoyes Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Robin Hickman Winfield Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Adger Cowans Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Davianne Harris, Brandon Harris Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Dominick Aiello Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Sherry Bronfman Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Derrick Adams Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation CJ Wallace Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Louis Mendes Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Crystal McCrary McGuire Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Leslie Parks Bailey Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Mickalene Thomas Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Amy Sherald Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Sanford Biggers and Arana Hankin-Biggers Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Legacy Russell Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Pauline Forlenza, Riccardo Forlenza Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Rujeko Hockley, Beverly Price, Kathrine Gund, Jordan Casteel Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Andre Wagner and Juliet Wolf Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation LaToya Ruby Frazier Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Denise Stephanie Hewitt Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Marcus Samuelsson, Maya Haile Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation Dapper Dan Photo courtesy of Gordon Parks Foundation

Queen Latifah stunned while hosting the Cannes amfAR Gala

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila)

This year’s amfAR Gala host, Queen Latifah, proved yet again that she can rock any look. The Academy Award-winning star entered the gala in an all-white Lanvin tuxedo and 40-carat diamond earrings by Chopard Haute. Hand-in-hand with her partner Eboni Nichols, both turned heads as their elegant trains followed them down the carpet.

However, upon the start of the gala dedicated to raising money for AIDS research, Latifah delighted attendees with a wardrobe change. In contrast to the luminous white suit seen on the red carpet, the star hosted the event in a black strapless Caroline Herrera gown detailed with a fitted bodice and pleated drop-waist skirt.

Whether she’s rocking a hoodie, a tuxedo, or a show-stopping gown, it’s safe to say the 53-year-old rapper and actress can pull off just about anything. Who else delivered on style? Check out our gallery below.

Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Cindy Bruna Cindy Bruna attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) LaQuan Smith LaQuan Smith attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Adhel Bol Adhel Bol attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Halima Aden Halima Aden attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Jasmine Tookes Jasmine Tookes attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Alek Wek Alek Wek attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Alton Mason Alton Mason attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Vas J Morgan Vas J Morgan attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) April Love Geary April Love Geary attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Storm Reid Storm Reid attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Odell Beckham Jr. Odell Beckham Jr. attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Jeremy O. Harris Jeremy O. Harris attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila) Juno Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright (Left to right) Juno Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Leila Depina Leila Depina attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin)

Olivier Rousteing and Naomi Campbell honored during the New School’s 74th Annual Parsons Awards Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Olivier Rousteing attends the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing was honored during The New School’s 74th annual Parsons Awards Gala with the Parsons Table Award, which, according to The New School, recognizes individuals who have made a noteworthy impact on the design industry and have profoundly inspired Parsons students. The evening also honored the iconic Naomi Campbell with a Table Award.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dapper Dan, Busta Rhymes (who performed during the evening), Cara Delevingne, Donna Karan, and Kim Kardashian were among the gala’s attendees.

Addressing the event’s crowd, made up of his peers in the fashion industry and Parsons students, Rousteing shared how much grit and struggle he endured to get to where he is today.

He also gave the students watching some direct advice: “It sounds cheesy what I’m going to say, but the confidence of believing in yourself and not being scared of being unique and not being scared of being the opposite of someone else,” he said. “Because sometimes the world is about creating a mold you have to belong to. I think the moment you don’t care about the boxes that people are going to put you in and [decide] you’re just going to be yourself, that is the moment that you’re going to be different.”

This week’s Black cover stars

Wearing nothing but a gold headpiece, Janelle Monáe graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s Pride issue this week. Monáe has become a symbol of Black queer beauty and artistry throughout her career. Now at a stage in her life that prioritizes freedom and pleasure, the artist reflected on changing her “whole f***ing lifestyle” in the magazine cover story.

Similarly, as Halle Bailey gracefully swims across big screens across the country in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” she graced not one but four May covers for Glamour Magazine’s U.S., Mexico, Germany, and Spain issues. In the issue’s feature story, Bailey reflects on her journey from being half of a musical duo to a movie star.

Ultimately, both Bailey and Monáe epitomize the power of Black beauty.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.