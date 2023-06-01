Social & Systematic Influence of Alcohol | UNHEARD

Khadi Oluwatoyin and Ryann Cooke from the Sober Black Girls Club tackle issues of alcoholism and how it affects the Black community.

Loading the player...

Approximately 43.5% of Black American adults drink alcohol on a daly basis and 7.4% struggles with alcohol addiction, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The Black community suffers from more negative issues around the use of alcohol, including injuries, severe illnesses and social consequences directly related to alcohol abuse.

Black Americans are an ethnic minority in the United States, but struggle with substance abuse and longterm problems at higher rates than any other group. The Sober Black Girls Club is one entity that is educating and influencing the community on how to overcome these challenges.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!