‘Your life doesn’t end with your [HIV] diagnosis’ – Dimitri J. Moïse | UNHEARD

Dimitri J. Moïse (they/he) opens up about getting an HIV diagnosis in 2018.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is an illness that affects the immune system and continues to disproportionately impact the Black community.

According to the CDC, as of 2019, “about 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV. In 2019, Black people accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 40% (479,300) of people with HIV.”

In this episode of “UNHEARD,” HIV advocate Dimitri J. Moïse (they/he) opens up about living with HIV after his diagnosis in 2018.

Dr. Oni Blackstock — primary care physician and HIV physician, and founder and executive director of Health Justice — explains how the virus affects the body, and addresses stigmas.

