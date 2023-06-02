Chef Justin gets back on the water after severe boating accident

"Iron Chef America" winner Justin Sutherland talked about getting back on the water after undergoing surgery for fractured bones in his arm, a broken jaw and chipped teeth.

Chef Justin has found his way back to the water.

According to People, the “Iron Chef America” champion — born Justin Sutherland — commemorated Memorial Day by sharing a photo of himself on Instagram riding a boat, a significant feat since he suffered devastating injuries in a July 2022 boating accident.

In the photo, which uses the hashtags #stillthecaptain and #whatdosentkillyoumakesyoustronger, Sutherland cuddles Betty White, a gray French bulldog he acquired as “emotional support” following the accident, in which he fell into the water near the boat’s propeller.

Chef Justin Sutherland has returned to the water nearly a year after suffering devastating injuries, including a broken jaw, in a July 2022 boating accident. (Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Sutherland talked to People in March about overcoming his fear and getting back on the water after undergoing surgery for fractured bones in his arm, a broken jaw and chipped teeth.

At the time, the award-winning chef shared plans to resume boating on July 3, his accident’s anniversary.

“I’m excited to get back on the water,” Sutherland told People. “I’m excited to just continue living and loving life.”

Sutherland’s healing approach included returning to his routine and engaging in regular activities, such as going to the gym and publishing a cookbook called “Northern Soul.” He also made guest appearances on the Food Network.

He got a tattoo of the propeller on the side of his neck to remind him of his fortitude in “one of those whatever doesn’t kill you make you stronger moments.”

“Even as strong as I thought I was, I don’t think you ever realize what you’re capable of until you’re put in these situations,” Sutherland said, People reported. “Some people can choose to succumb to it and give up, and that’s not what I’m going to do.”

Although Sutherland wants to move past the incident, he insists he doesn’t want to forget its positive aspects and some of the lessons it taught him about himself and other people.

“I’m not afraid to remember it,” Sutherland said, noting that people often ask if it’s OK to mention certain things or ask specific questions.

“For me,” Sutherland said, “talking through it … has been very therapeutic.”

