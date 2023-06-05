Justin Combs, son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, arrested on DUI charge

The oldest son of the music mogul was charged with a DUI after running a red light near Beverly Hills on Sunday morning.

Justin Combs, son of music and entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (DUI). The incident took place near Beverly Hills.

Combs was stopped by local police around 8 a.m. PDT, according to ET Online. Police arrested him after he allegedly ran a red light. Combs was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and booked at L.A. County Jail, according to KTLA 5. His bail was set at $5,000.

Justin, 29, is the oldest of Sean Combs’ children and is also the son of fashion designer Misa Hylton. Following news of the arrest, Hylton took to social media to air some criticism of Diddy.

Justin Combs attends the “BET Hip Hop Awards 2022” in September at the Cobb Theater in Atlanta. On Sunday, he was arrested and is facing a DUI charge. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Hylton posted statements on her Instagram Story — since deleted — taking Diddy to task for allegedly being a bad influence on Justin, according to USA Today. “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son. And ALL the children,” Hylton wrote.

“The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” Hylton continued. “I should have kept my child with me.”

Sean Combs, who pivoted to alcohol after his success in music and fashion, is the longtime face of Cîroc. He recently filed a lawsuit against alcohol company Diageo over discrimination, according to Billboard. Combs partnered with Diageo for his DeLeón Tequila and alleged the company is purposely marketing the tequila as only a “Black brand” for “urban” customers.

