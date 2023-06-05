Lightfoot to teach health policy and leadership course at Harvard

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been named a Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow, receiving a once-in-a-lifetime chance to mentor Harvard University students.

Loading the player...

Lori Lightfoot is bringing her skills and knowledge to Harvard University to teach a health policy and leadership course.

According to The Harvard Gazette, the former mayor of Chicago has been named a Richard L. and Ronay A. Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow for the fall semester at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The fellowship program provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance for people who recently held prominent positions in journalism, nonprofit organizations, multilateral institutions, government and other fields to spend time mentoring and instructing students who want to fill those positions.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will teach a health policy and leadership course at Harvard University. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/AP)

Lightfoot, who served as the first openly gay and Black woman mayor of Chicago, oversaw a coordinated, citywide response to protect public health and lessen the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact during her term as mayor, which ended on May 15.

She established the city’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force and the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team.

The former mayor emphasized fostering inclusive economic growth throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods, The Gazette noted, passing crucial laws on worker protection, ethical reform, good governance and significant investments in public safety, financial stability and education.

Lightfoot served as a federal prosecutor before being elected mayor of Chicago and held several other executive positions in city administration.

At Harvard, she will host regular office hours to interact with teachers, staff and students.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!