Schizophrenia Disparities in Black America | UNHEARD

Dr. Maxine Okafor and Sheronda Victorian discuss schizophrenia and the disparities within care: African Americans are diagnosed at four times the rate of whites, per Brandeis University.

Many studies over the years have explained that Black Americans are diagnosed at higher rates of schizophrenia than their white counterparts. In 2017, data collected from 45 studies show that African Americans are 2.4 times more likely to be diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia. More recent studies have shown that Black people are diagnosed at four times the rate of white Americans, per Brandeis University.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that affects the ability to communicate with others, manage emotions and think straight. Less than 2 percent of the American population has schizophrenia.

In women, symptoms normally appear in their early 30s, and with men, they can show signs in their early 20s. Families who have a history of schizophrenia are more susceptible to developing the mental illness.

Within the Black community, access to mental health resources are very scarce. Mental health services are often underfunded and understaffed, resulting in long waiting lists and limited treatment options. Many Blacks are unable to afford healthcare or any specialized treatments. This lack of resources creates the effects of mental illnesses and perpetuates a cycle of inequality. Therefore, the stigma surrounding mental health within the African-American community complicates everyone’s journey.

Mental health was often seen as taboo, leading to a lack of open conversations and support networks. In some Black communities, mental health issues are dismissed as a person’s personal weakness, instead of recognizing them as treatable conditions requiring medical attention.

Learning from Dr. Maxine Okafor and Sheronda Victorian only increases the awareness and support one can access for care, the disparities that once plagued the African-American community will begin to diminish over time as long as we continue to raise awareness around this illness. Knowing and understanding all this, mental health will became an integral part of the Black community surrounding healthcare and equality.

