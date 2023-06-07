Beyond ties and tools: Unique gift ideas for every type of father

Stuck on what to buy for a Father's Day present this year? Here's a list of Black-owned gift ideas that will make the father figures in your life feel extra special.

Loading the player...

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate the incredible father figures in our lives. But finding the perfect gift for Dad is quite the challenge and can be a test of gift-giving prowess. But fear not because we’re here to help you find a present that will make your dad feel appreciated and loved.

Whether he’s the practical type who claims to have everything or the humble dad who insists he wants nothing, we’ve gathered a collection of unique and meaningful gift ideas that are sure to impress even the most discerning fathers out there.

We’ve gathered some Black-owned gift ideas that will make the father figures in your life feel extra special. (Photo: Tonl)

For the fragrance fellas

One can never have too many colognes in their fragrance collection. This Father’s Day, consider delighting your father figure’s senses with these fragrances from Black-owned brands.

The World of Chris Collins Designed to capture the feelings of attraction, daring, and freedom through an array of scent palettes, Chris Collin's fragrance collections have something for every man. "I create fragrance the way a composer writes music. The name of the fragrance is like the title of a song. The notes are the lyrics. The way they mix together is the music and melody," said founder Chris Collins on the website. "I'm inspired by a story, a memory, a place, or, in some cases, a specific fragrance note. I'm very much inspired by music, art, and love. The end result are only those fragrances that I fall madly in love with, that elicit a strong emotional response." From travel sizes to full-size bottles, these fragrances range from $50-$225 and are available here and at Sephora Scotch Porter – Fragrance Library Indulge in Scotch Porter's captivating range of fragrances, meticulously curated to evoke a sense of adventure and sophistication. Encourage the father figure in your life to explore new aromatic bounds by gifting him this fragrance library. Fragrance Library ($39.99) Bonus tip: Scotch Porter is also a great place to shop for other male wellness products

For grooming gentlemen

Whether he is an active member or an aspiring member of the bearded boys club, a good beard comes from a good routine.

Bevel Level up his grooming routine with Bevel. As one of the first grooming brands crafted specifically for Black men, this Black-founded brand prides itself on being "built different" by customizing ingredients for our skin types and textured hair. This Father's Day, Bevel is treating customers with 15% off their product bundles or a free charging stand with the purchase of the Bevel Pro or Bevel Trimmer. With both affordable and higher-end options, Bevel is a great addition to any man's personal care routine.

For the classic man

Whether it’s a family event, work or just because, we all know those men who pop out as if they belong on the cover of GQ this season. Consider adding these Black-owned fashion pieces to a wardrobe.

Kingsley Leather – Personalized cufflinks Based in the United Kingdom, Kingsley Leather's personalized leather cufflinks are the perfect gift for the dapper men in your life. This Black-owned Etsy shop includes one custom letter on each cufflink and comes in an assortment of colors. U.S. customers must place their orders by June 8 and upgrade to express shipping to receive them by Father's Day. Personalized cufflinks ($64.90–$71.39) R. Burnette Brand Watches With distinguished quality and unique design details, R. Burnett Brand offers luxurious, classy, and stylish timepieces that are guaranteed to make a statement. Raging from $149-$299, shop the watch collection at rburnettbrand.com Bowtie Behavior Add a pop of color to the classic suit look with Bowtie Behavior's bow ties. Founded with the intent to create pieces that are bold, this Black-woman-owned business offers handmade, high-quality pieces that will make you stand out from the crowd. Bowtie Behavior bow ties ($25 – $45). Good Man Brand Founded by Russell Wilson, Good Man Brand is a men's apparel and shoe brand designed to bring out the best in all men. From blazers to sneakers, the brand has classic looks that every man should have in their closet. Additionally, Good Man Brand donates 3% of the proceeds from each purchase to the Why Not You Foundation, whose mission is to empower children. Shop the Good Man Brand on its website, Nordstrom or Amazon.

For the fly dads

Upgrade your dad’s look this season by sprinkling some streetwear into his daily wardrobe.

Fear of God Popular streetwear brand Fear of God crafts clothing that effortlessly merges comfort with style. The minimalist tailoring and color palette create a sleek streetwear vibe that will look cool on a man of any age. Shop Fear of God at fearofgod.com, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Pacsun.

For athletic dads

Whether he’s a dedicated gym rat or simply has an athletic hobby, these will definitely improve his performance.

Actively Black Actively Black, founded by Lanny Smith, a former professional basketball player, is an athleisure brand dedicated to empowering the Black community to embrace an active lifestyle and prioritize their health and fitness. With its premium quality and style, Actively Black inspires individuals to take charge of their well-being while fostering a sense of unity and representation. Shop the brand at activelyblack.com Varlo Founded by a former Division 1 athlete, Varlo is an athleticwear brand aiming to provide innovative, high-performance apparel. Using international techniques, fabrics, and their own experiences as athletes, the owners of Varlo have the perfect products for running, cycling, and triathlons. For more visit, Varlosports.com

For the cooking dads

Whether it’s behind the grill or behind the stove, this one’s for the fathers who love to throw down over some fire.

<strong>Mi Cocina</strong> Sprinkle a bit of style into the kitchen with Mi Cocina's aprons and kitchen accessories. Previously listed as one of Oprah's "Favorite Things," lead designer and founder Ulrich Conrad Simpson has re-imagined denim with a functional, stylish, modern twist. For more visit micocinaus.com <strong>Middleton Made Knives</strong> These artisanal handmade knives bring beauty to the everyday kitchen appliance. Designed by premier culinary bladesmith Quintin Middleton, each knife features tremendous details that give it its own character. Shop the luxury chef knives here and on Amazon.

For the trivia dads

Lyrically Correct 90's & 2000's Hip Hop and R&B Edition If he's ever looked at you and said, "What do you know about this?" as old-school hip hop or R&B played on the radio, this is the perfect gift for him. Lyrically Correct '90s & 2000's Hip Hop and R&B Edition ($24.99) will have your pops going down memory lane while turning up your family game night.

For the dads who indulge

Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars Created by two Afro-Cuban twin sisters, Tres Lindas Cubanas Cigars are a celebration of the natural resources and "gifts left to us by our ancestors." Made with the finest Cuban-seed blends and cultivated in Nicaragua, each cigar tells a story of Black ancestry. Tres Lindas Cigars ($65–$100) Gran Coramino Tequila "What's better than sipping a smooth, crystal-clear glass of Gran Coramino Cristalino? Sipping it in our limited-edition Gran Coramino luxury bathrobe." Kevin Hart's inaugural tequila brand Gran Coramino is celebrating Father's Day with a limited-time deal. Featuring a special edition luxury robe with the purchase of Gran Coramino Cristalino. Place your order by June 9 to guarantee Father's Day delivery. Gran Coramino Cristalino & Luxury Robe

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

