Wayne Brady to star in ‘The Wiz’ Broadway revival

The highly anticipated Broadway revival is set to make its debut next year, hitting Los Angeles and San Francisco before returning to New York.

Wayne Brady is heading back to Broadway! The actor is taking on the titular role in the upcoming “The Wiz” revival heading to the Great White Way.

As theGrio previously reported, “The Wiz” is coming back to Broadway with a major revival 40 years after its original run. Before returning to New York City, the show will go on tour in the United States, hitting San Francisco and Los Angeles in January and February. Brady will play the title character in New York, while Alan Mingo Jr. (“Doom Patrol”) will play the role on tour, per Deadline.

Joining Brady in the cast are Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Amber Ruffin, who recently made a splash with her writing in the current Broadway musical “Some Like it Hot,” will contribute to the revival with additional material, as theGrio previously reported.

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November. The multitalented entertainer will play the title role when “The Wiz” returns to Broadway. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

The classic musical’s score is written by Charlie Smalls with a book by William F. Brown. Schele Williams (“Motown: The Musical”) joins the team as director, with Jaquel Knight serving as choreographer.

Brady took to Instagram with the news on Wednesday, writing to his followers, “So you wanted to meet The Wizard? Well, you’ve come to right place because I’m coming back to BROADWAY!!! As The Wiz!” He then gave a shoutout to Ruffin and Williams, writing that watching them “steer this beautiful classic, is a dream!”

While producers have announced most of the cast, the coveted role of Dorothy, originated by Stephanie Mills in 1974, has yet to be announced. The original production went on to win seven Tony Awards including for best musical, and has since become a staple in Black theater and American musical theater at large. The show’s success led to the well-known film adaptation in 1978 starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.

For more on “The Wiz” revival, head to the official site here.

