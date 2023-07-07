Spurs Victor Wembanyama says Britney Spears grabbed him. She denies it. No charges filed

Spears states a member of the NBA player's security team back handed her in the face, and the incident was "super embarrassing." But a video shows Spears "hit herself in the face," police said.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama.

(Left to right) Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2018, and San Antonio Spurs NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)

In its investigation, which is now over, police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said.

In the report, police said surveillance footage of the event “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

Spears filed a police report, alleging battery.

Wembanyama is scheduled to make his NBA Summer League debut for the Spurs in Las Vegas on Friday night. The 7-foot-3 French teen was the No. 1 pick in last month’s NBA draft and is entering the league with as much acclaim as anyone since LeBron James in 2003.

The altercation happened Wednesday night; Spears said she recognized Wembanyama at another hotel earlier in the evening and when seeing him again at the Aria Resort & Casino she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.”

Spears said, “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Police interviewed security guards for the Spurs and Spears, both of whom said pushing a hand off someone’s shoulder is a standard response, according to the report. The security guard for the Spurs said he spoke with Spears afterward, identified himself and apologized. Spears’ security team said she also apologized, the police report said.

Spears’ attorney in Los Angeles, Mathew Rosengart, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages Friday about the police report.

Spears said Thursday in posts on Twitter and Instagram that the run-in was “super embarrassing,” and denied grabbing Wembanyama, saying she only “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.” She also said that she was hopeful of getting an apology from the team or the security guard who she said was involved.

Wembanyama had a different account of the events. He said security advised him to not stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build. He said one person was shouting “sir, sir” to him, “and that person grabbed me from behind,” he said.

He was told hours later that person was Spears. He never saw her, he said, because he never turned around.

