Leslie David Baker gives back $110K after ‘The Office’ spinoff, ‘Uncle Stan,’ sputters

The Kickstarter campaign first launched in 2020, but the spinoff has hit various setbacks including the Hollywood strikes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading the player...

Leslie David Baker is returning donation money to his fans. “The Office” actor’s Kickstarter campaign for a spinoff surrounding his character Stanley Hudson raised over $100,000, but plans have since stalled, leading the actor and his team to make the decision to refund the backers.

Phyllis Smith and Leslie David Baker attend Netflix’s “The OA Part II” Premiere Photo Call at LACMA on March 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram with a message for the spinoff’s supporters this week, updating them on the status of the show that was first announced in 2020, per People. “We apologize about the delay in updates,” the statement reads. “We have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support.”

Baker cites “circumstances beyond” their control including the COVID-19 pandemic leading to significant delays, and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood. “After careful consideration, we have decided to refund our backers,” he wrote.

He added, “The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and have otherwise remained accounted for and untouched in the account.”

According to the Kickstarter page, the spinoff series, titled “Uncle Stan,” would reunite viewers with the beloved sitcom character as he enjoys “his retirement in Florida, carving wood, enjoying the white sand beaches, and dancing to old disco.” The series would kick off when he gets a call from his nephew Lucky in L.A. who asks for help raising his two kids and running his “motorcycle/flower shop.”

“With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan,” the synopsis reads.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!