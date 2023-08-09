Savannah renames street for school district’s first Black female superintendent

A portion of Hopkins Street in Savannah, Georgia, has been designated as Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way to celebrate Savannah-Chatham public schools’ first African-American female superintendent.

In June, the City Council approved the honorary designation. The renaming ceremony occurred on Tuesday in front of Building Bridges Academy Middle School at 3609 Hopkins St., WTOC 11 reports.

Edwards-Maynor was the principal at the school’s original location in 1970 when it was called George W. DeRenne Middle School. The designation sign is just outside that building.

Edwards-Maynor, a Savannah native, became the first African-American female superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in 1998 and held that position until 2001, according to the city of Savannah. She also served as executive director of middle and high schools for SCCPSS in 1989.

Several community and city leaders, former superintendents, former classmates, and colleagues gathered for the honorary street name unveiling. It was a celebration of Edwards-Maynor’s work but also the legacy she wishes to leave.

As WTOC reports, Edwards-Maynor said the honor represents her efforts to promote education equality.

“It is a prestigious and momentous occasion, one that I never dreamed would happen. And it was quite a surprise when I was informed that I would have this street designation. This street holds a lot of history from my childhood throughout my adult life,” she said after the ceremony.

Edwards-Maynor’s family joined her at the event, where she explained why the Hopkins Street location is so very special to her.

“We were one of two black families who lived on this stretch of Hopkins,” she said, according to The Savannah-Tribune.

In a statement, the city of Savannah said, “The honorary street name designation is intended to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community. The designation does not interfere with the official name of the street.”

