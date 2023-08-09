Watch: ‘The Bachelorette’ star Charity Lawson shares excitement for the 20th season

Season 20 of ABC's flagship series "The Bachelorette" has returned with Charity Lawson at the helm.

Child and family therapist Charity Lawson takes center frame as the star of the newest season of “The Bachelorette.” TheGrio caught up with the Georgia native, who got her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Auburn University, and asked her a few questions.

The following is a transcript of one of her answers.

Charity Lawson [00:00:00] Locations, travel to some really super cool places. Fiji is one of them. And so, that’s going to be insane once we get to that part, insane part of the season, also insane location. But overall, I really am excited to like relive the days. I think my dates this season are super unique in a way that — I’m a person who’s very realistic in my approach. I wanted my dates to kind of focus or be centered around things that were thrilling, things that were exciting, things I’ve never tried before, but also have this realistic component to like, “Can I do this with my partner outside of this?” Because, you know, obviously, like we’re filming a show and we’re doing this, but it’s like I wanted it to be as real and feel as real and natural. And so a lot of the dates, you know, for instance, we’re in New Orleans. So just like being in the streets and kind of just integrating and in talking to the natives, well, not natives but the people that live there. The locals, sorry, the locals there, and just being able to connect with them. It felt so real. And you know, there’s dates where I’m testing myself, pushing myself to limits and doing things I’ve never thought I would do. So I go bungee jumping, it’s insane . So yeah, we see that. And then, yeah, just there’s romance galore everywhere.

