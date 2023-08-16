Watch: Angela Yee buys Detroit building to house formerly incarcerated women

Radio host Angela Yee purchased a 30-unit building to house formerly incarcerated women.

Among those formerly incarcerated, Black women have the highest rate of homelessness. Angela Yee is taking action to change that. The radio personality purchased a 30-unit building in Detroit that will house formerly incarcerated women. She partnered with Dr. Topeka K. Sam, who started Ladies of Hope Ministries, a group dedicated to supporting women and girls impacted by the criminal justice system. Yee joins Marc Lamont Hill to talk about the project, her show “Way Up with Angela Yee,” and much more.

Learn more about Angela Yee’s Detroit building and her show “Way Up with Angela Yee” from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.