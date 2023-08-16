Watch: Season 20 ‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson on being one of four Black woman in the role

ABC's "The Bachelorette" has returned for its 20th season, this time with Charity Lawson in the namesake role.

The cult classic “The Bachelorette” has returned to ABC for its 20th season. With Charity Lawson in the namesake role, theGrio had to ask the 27-year-old child and family therapist, who was once a contender on “The Bachelor,” what it really means to be a Black bachelorette on the show.

The following is a transcript of her response.

Charity Lawson attends the Black Excellence Brunch on June 11 during CMA Fest 2023 at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. She is the current star of “The Bachelorette.” (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Charity Lawson [00:00:00] For me, when I was announced or chosen to be the next bachelorette, like for me, that was, like, the first place that my mind went to: It’s like, “Oh goodness!” Like, I’m not just the next bachelorette. I’m the fourth woman of color, but the second Black woman to hold this position and this role. And so, it’s huge. I think we all know with the history of “Bachelor,” this franchise definitely can make more strides. But to know that I’m a part of that momentum, to continue making these strides to further this franchise and just inclusivity, diversity, all those things, it’s huge to be a representation to not only showcase to the world, but just like for everyone to see that, Black love, the opportunity to showcase love and have our stories also be shown, is very significant. And I think it is going to bring in a whole different demographic of viewers, and I’m excited about that. So, yeah.

