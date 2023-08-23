Watch: Sha’Carri Richardson makes history at 2023 World Athletics Championship

The U.S. Sprinter made history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Congratulations are in order for U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson!

On Monday, the 23-year-old made history at the World Athletics Championship In Budapest, Hungary. The sprinter finished the 100-meter race at 10.65 seconds from lane nine — making her the fastest woman in the world.

Silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica, Gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson of Team United States, and Bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 100m on August 22, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Richardson won the gold medal. Jamaican track stars Shericka Jackson won the silver medal, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the bronze.

Richardson said, during a press conference after her win, “I would definitely say it’s a good start.” She continued, “It was a great competition and brought out the best in myself. I’m not back; I’m better, and I’m going to continue to be better.”

