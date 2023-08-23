Watch: Stay safe from COVID-19 this winter
Dr. Corey Hebert, chief medical officer at Dillard University, says to mask up, get vaccinated, and maintain social distance to stay safe from COVID-19 when the temperature falls.
Winter is around the corner, and with new COVID-19 strains appearing, it’s important to stay prepared and informed for its prevention.
Dr. Corey Hebert, chief medical officer at Dillard University and a professor at Louisiana State as well as Tulane University, visited TheGrio to provide safety tips for the upcoming few months.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in the US
Learn more about protection from the deadly ailment from the clip above, and tune into “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!