Watch: Stay safe from COVID-19 this winter

Dr. Corey Hebert, chief medical officer at Dillard University, says to mask up, get vaccinated, and maintain social distance to stay safe from COVID-19 when the temperature falls.

Winter is around the corner, and with new COVID-19 strains appearing, it’s important to stay prepared and informed for its prevention.

Dr. Corey Hebert, chief medical officer at Dillard University and a professor at Louisiana State as well as Tulane University, visited TheGrio to provide safety tips for the upcoming few months.

Learn more about protection from the deadly ailment from the clip above, and tune into “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

