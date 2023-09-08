Watch: The blame game – Bishop Sycamore edition

After watching the "BS High" documentary, viewers have more questions than answers.

The story of Bishop Sycamore, the fake high school in Ohio that scammed people for more than three years, has people in disbelief.

Roy Johnson was driving the ship, conning countless people into believing he was the head coach of a high school football team. The team had nearly 50 players. They had uniforms and played in real high school football games, yet the school they claimed to play for didn’t exist. It wasn’t until the team played a televised game on ESPN against IMG, one of the country’s best high school football programs, that the scandal was finally exposed. The fake team scored zero points, and several Bishop Sycamore players were seriously hurt. The story is almost unbelievable and has left viewers with so many questions.

How could something like this happen? Why is creating a fake high school not illegal? But most of all, people are asking, who is at fault? It’s clear the mastermind behind the scheme was Roy Johnson, but he didn’t pull this off on his own. Some are blaming the players, who ignored red flags for months.

They knew they weren’t attending class, they didn’t have adequate housing or food, and when they took the field to play football, they did so without a playbook. Others are calling out the players’ parents. How could they be so oblivious to the situation their children were in? TheGrio Black Podcast Network dived into the fiasco on an episode of Dear Culture, and host Panama Jackson believes the blame falls on the parents. His guest for the episode, a former LSU athlete, Corey Wilson, points the finger at the kids.

