Watch: How Model Taylor Hawkins paved her own entrepreneurial path in ‘Influence’

Episode 2 of 'Influence' is here, and model and content creator Taylor Hawkins sheds light on her path to magazines and runways.

It’s hard to count on yourself when no one else sees your truest vision. But model Taylor Hawkins did so, paving her own way and being her own biggest fan in her earliest days as she forged ahead, steadfast in her beliefs. Years later, Hawkins has collaborated with household brands and names such as Sergio Hudson, A$AP Rocky, Burna Boy and more. Her creativity and intuition seem to be her most valuable assets. Episode 2 of ‘Influence’ shows the full story of Hawkins’ journey and rise to her current position.

