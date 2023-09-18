Teyana Taylor announces separation from husband Iman Shumpert

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Taylor shared that the two “have been separated for a while" — and that infidelity was not the reason for their split.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split.

The actress-singer-choreographer shared the news Sunday on Instagram and addressed accusations that the former professional basketball player had cheated on her. Taylor posted that the two have “have been separated for a while,” adding that infidelity was not the reason for their split.

Iman Shumpert (left) and Teyana Taylor (right), shown in 2020 at an NBA All-Star dinner in Chicago, “have been separated for a while,” Taylor shared Sunday on Instagram, noting that infidelity was not the reason for their split. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she added, according to Billboard. “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

The high-profile couple wed in October 2016, nearly a year after announcing their engagement at Taylor’s baby shower for their first child, Junie.

Delivered at home by her father, Junie was born in December 2015, and the couple welcomed their second child, Rue, in September 2020.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” Taylor noted in her Instagram post. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.”

