Watch: Photographer Travis Matthews lets his culture shape his lens and outlook in ‘Influence’

In this episode of "Influence," theGrio caught up with the phenomenal photographer Travis Matthews, who shares his method of achieving authenticity.

“Influence” turns the camera on acclaimed photographer Travis Matthews for this episode. Matthews, originally from Georgetown, Guyana, has always worn his culture on his sleeve, letting that connection influence his work and outlook as an artist. He says the rawness and realness of his experiences and family ties have always been a part of his summer visits. Check out how these cultural connections have profoundly affected his incredible work.

