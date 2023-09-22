Goapele drops new video, ‘Purple’ featuring Omari Hardwick

"Purple" is the lead single from Goapele's forthcoming album, "COLOURS."

Goapele has returned with new music. The acclaimed singer released the video for her latest single, “Purple,” on Friday, starring actor Omari Hardwick.

“Purple” is a hazy, mysterious visual featuring Goapele in numerous stunning outfits. Goapele says she wanted the video to represent a multi-sensory stimulation. “I’m someone with synesthesia, like where my senses are blended,” Goapele told theGrio. “And it was such a vivid kind of visual and atmosphere that we’re like, ‘we got to put purple in the lyric’ because it just feels like purple haze is like all around you, immersing you.”

Hardwick, known best as the star of Starz’s “Power,” is seen following and miming an electric guitar solo. Hardwick and Goapele, who both appeared in the 2012 “Sparkle” film, embrace each other closely throughout the video. “Purple” is a dynamic slow jam from Goapele. It’s a sonic and vocal homage to the late legend, Prince.

“It’s like a Prince kind of vibe, which is my favorite approach to a love song,” Goapele said. “And I don’t even know if you can call it a love song. It’s probably somewhere in between love and lust, you know? But kind of like that longing.”

The track is the first single from Goapele’s forthcoming album, “COLOURS,” set to release this fall. Goapele said writing and recording happened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and called the album’s lyrics “raw and honest.”

“I’ve actually been working on it for a while,” Goapele said of her forthcoming album. “And it’s like the ‘Flow Music Method,’ where it’s like I get to live life and wait till I’m inspired, then get to really take my time with the music and then share it.”

Goapele’s last album, “Dreamseeker,” dropped in 2017 via Skyblaze Recording label.

