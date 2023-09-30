Watch: Sheila Jackson Lee remembers Senator Dianne Feinstein

The Texas congresswoman reflects on the historic legacy of Feinstein, who died on Friday at 90.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, remembers the late California Senator Dianne Feinstein and her most memorable moments of the political icon, including Feinstein’s dissent from Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991.

In the meantime, many politicians and advocates are calling for California Governor Gavin Newsome to keep his promise to fill Feinstein’s seat with a Black woman. He made the commitment when there were strong recommendations that Feinstein step down due to health concerns earlier this year.