Watch: Are Black people a ‘forgiving culture’?

Why do Black people quickly forgive male celebrities and not women? Radio personality Mo Kelly and theGrio's Eboni K. Williams discuss.

On May 22, 1962, in Los Angeles, Malcolm X said, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman,” but who knew, more than 60 years later, we would still be having that conversation.

TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams posed the question, who gets a pass: Are we forgiving enough as a culture, or will we forgive you as long as you’re not a Black woman? Chrisette Michele, Tiffany Haddish, Monique, Lizzo, and so many other Black women are still dealing with backlash after experiencing minor missteps in their careers.

But male celebrities like OJ Simpson, Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson, R Kelly, Chris Brown, and so on have not only been forgiven, but Brown is still doing sold-out shows and Kelly is still being played at most Black weddings.

Radio personality Mo Kelly stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss “forgiving culture” and Tyler Perry’s comments on Black women settling for “struggle love.”

