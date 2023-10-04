Watch: Money Moves with Sita Lewis of Mama Sita’s Miracle Buttercream

Sita Lewis went from a TV producer to a business owner with celebrity customers who can’t get enough of her miracle buttercream.

Sita Lewis was a TV producer for close to 20 years. She transitioned into doing culinary segments on various TV shows while teaching culinary skills at Harlem Children’s Zone in New York City for an after-school program.

In 2016, when Lewis realized that the inner-city kids she was teaching were plagued with allergies, eczema and psoriasis at such an early age, she created a recipe for a buttercream that could help with those ailments.

Sita Lewis’s Mama Sita’s Miracle Buttercream (Photo: @miraclebuttercream on Instagram)

After months of applying for a trademark, creating a corporation and building a website, Mama Sita’s Miracle Buttercream was born in March 2017. Lewis has since sold close to $2 million worth of products, and her business was just valued at $20 million.

The founder has over 15,000 repeat patrons who love Mama Sita products and several celebrity customers — among them Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta. The famed actor believed in her product so much that he bought Lewis a $30,000 commercial machine that grinds her products up in bigger batches, helping with productivity.

Lewis says entrepreneurship is not for everybody.

“You’ve got to be willing to go to bed late and wake up early,” the company president says. “You have to be willing to email and text people in the middle of the night. You have to be committed to your business and know that the details count. Every little detail counts.”

When people question Lewis’ age, the 56-year-old exclaims, “Honey, it’s the miracle buttercream, okay? Get you some!”

