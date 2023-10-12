Watch: Candiace Dillard Bassett on the return of ‘RHOP’

TheGrio caught up with Candiace Dillard Bassett at CultureCon NY '23.

Loading the player...

Candiace Dillard Bassett, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” attended CultureCon NY. She, along with Faith Jenkins (“Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins”) and Preston Mitchum (Summer House: Martha’s Vinyard) participated in a conversation about following your gut and navigating your big break

TheGrio caught up with Bassett to discuss the new season, the importance of trusting your creative genius, and more.

Check out the full conversation above.

