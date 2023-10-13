GrioFam talks hip-hop, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Drake

Dr. Chris Emdin and Monique Judge join our GrioFam show to talk about this week's hottest topics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jada Pinkett Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

This week’s trending stories have the digital streets talking. Dr. Chris Emdin, Maxine Greene Chair for Distinguished Contributions to Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, and Monique Judge, contributing columnist for theGrio, join the show to discuss hip-hop’s origin, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s latest comments, and Drake’s new album.

Learn more about these trending topics from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.