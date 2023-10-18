Watch: Journalist Sylvia Obell’s advice to creatives in the media industry

TheGrio caught up with Obell at CultureCon NY.

Loading the player...

CultureCon NY ’23 was filled with gems from creatives in Hollywood and media. We caught up with Sylvia Obell, journalist and co-host of The Scottie and Sylvia Show, who shared advice to creatives navigating the media industry, combating burnout and more. Check out the full conversation above.

