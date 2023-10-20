Watch: Money Moves with designer Mikaela Pabon

Owner and designer Mikaela Pabon has been dreaming of having her own fashion line since she was 8 years old.

Mikaela Pabon, owner and designer of Dressed in Joy describes her joy-filled clothing line as having a mission to bring joy to your closet.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Dressed in Joy was born from an idea in Pabon’s head to design a hoodie. The designer searched high and low to buy a hoodie with different colors and patterns and when she was unable to find it, Pabon decided to design it herself.

Pabon says her business really blew up in the pandemic and it didn’t take long for the early stages of her business to make a profit. The owner credits her failures for the reason she’s gotten this far.

