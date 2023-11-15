Watch: House Dems pressure Pres. Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Members of the Congressional “Squad” call on the Biden-Harris administration to take action
Members of the Congressional “Squad” held a press conference this week at the U.S. Capitol to urge President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Representatives Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., attended the press conference on Monday and called on the Biden-Harris administration to take action to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza, as the death toll exceeds 11 thousand.
TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks (@ashleembanks) explains.
