Watch: theGrio Top 3| What are your Top 3 Thanksgiving traditions?

Here’s to making lasting memories with family and friends on Turkey Day.

Loading the player...

Thanksgiving Day is all about quality time with your loved ones, whether indulging in a hearty meal together or sitting around the television to watch a football game. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their favorite Thanksgiving traditions.

